The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), fighting on Ukraine's side, defended the Kharkiv region during the Russian invaders' new offensive.

RVC destroys Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Russian volunteer forces showed how the BTR-82A of the RVC armoured group fires at the enemy.

The Russian soldiers tried to gain a foothold at the Meat Factory and one of the streets of Vovchansk, but the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps made it impossible for the enemy to advance.

It is worth noting that recently, the chief of staff of the RVC, Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", reacted to the new "Kharkiv offensive" of the Russian army, which began on May 10.

According to his conviction, dictator Putin's adventure was organised specifically for "sacred dates" to show at least some success at the front.

Once again, the adventure with the "Kharkiv Offensive" showed the real attitude of the Russian command to its soldiers and the situation in the army in general. The border of Russia is littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers from the aimed fire of mortar attacks, only so that the generals can show at least some victories in the Kremlin amid dates sacred to Putin — his inauguration and the May 9 holiday. Aleksandr "Fortuna" RVC Chief of Staff

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

The soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade reported that they are currently taking defensive lines in the border areas of the Kharkiv region and are trying to stop the advance of the Russian invaders.

Ukrainian fighters managed to destroy the enemy "Nona" self-propelled howitzer and almost a company of Russian soldiers.

During the week of fighting, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost 189 soldiers killed and another 43 wounded.