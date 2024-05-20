The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), fighting on the side of Ukraine, continues to eliminate Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region during a new offensive by the occupiers.
RVC destroys Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region
Sibbat urges the Russian military to rebel against Putin's regime
According to the Russian volunteer forces from the Siberian Battalion (Sibbat), they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.
They also once again noted to the Russian soldiers to the fact that this is the only sure way to fight for a free and strong Russia of the future, without Putin and his henchmen.
Russian volunteer forces emphasized that many soldiers of the enemy army made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity.
