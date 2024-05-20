The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), fighting on the side of Ukraine, continues to eliminate Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region during a new offensive by the occupiers.

RVC destroys Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps are destroying the enemy on the outskirts of Vovchansk, the message says.

Sibbat urges the Russian military to rebel against Putin's regime

According to the Russian volunteer forces from the Siberian Battalion (Sibbat), they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.

According to the Russian volunteer forces from the Siberian Battalion (Sibbat), they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.

We appeal to the Russian servicemen who are participating in this senseless massacre. During these few days, you yourself managed to make sure that your command uses you as cannon fodder. They continue to litter the border of Ukraine with the bodies of your brothers because of the sick ambitions of the old madman (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.). We value everyone's life, and we call on Russian soldiers and officers to come over to our side. Surrender, join the ranks of the Siberian Battalion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion "Freedom of Russia", - said the Sibbat fighters during a new appeal.

They also once again noted to the Russian soldiers to the fact that this is the only sure way to fight for a free and strong Russia of the future, without Putin and his henchmen.

Russian volunteer forces emphasized that many soldiers of the enemy army made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity.