Anti-Kremlin volunteers fighting for Ukraine share footage of battle with Russian army's units in Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Anti-Kremlin volunteers fighting for Ukraine share footage of battle with Russian army's units in Kharkiv region

Siberian battalion
Читати українською
Source:  Siberian Battalion

Fighters of the Siberian Battalion (Sibbat), fighting on the side of Ukraine against the Russian invaders, showed a fragment of the battle during the Russian army's offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Sibbat repulses the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

As Sibbat fighters note, a fragment of the battalion's combat sortie in the north of the Kharkiv region was seen on video during the start of a new offensive by the Russian Federation.

Our unit was one of the first to meet Putin's troops at the border of Ukraine. Now we continue to give a decent rebuff to the occupiers, said the statement Sibbatalion fighters.

Sibbat calls on Russia's military to rebel against Putin's regime

According to the Russian volunteer forces, they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.

We appeal to the Russian servicemen who are participating in this senseless massacre. During these few days, you yourself managed to make sure that your command uses you as cannon fodder. They continue to litter the border of Ukraine with the bodies of your brothers because of the sick ambitions of the old madman (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.). We value everyone's life, and we call on Russian soldiers and officers to come over to our side. Surrender, join the ranks of the Siberian Battalion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion "Freedom of Russia", said Sibbat fighters in their new address.

They also once again noted attention to Russian soldiers to the fact that this is the only sure way to fight for a free and strong Russia of the future, without Putin and his henchmen.

Russian volunteer forces emphasised that many soldiers of the enemy army made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity.

Join [us] too, come to the side of truth, concluded the Siberian Battalion soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Kill Putin". The Siberian battalion conducted an open training
"Kill Putin". The Siberian battalion conducted an open training
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We're making history". Siberian Battalion shares spectacular photos from military training
Siberian Battalion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Legion "Freedom of Russia" volunteers call on Russian soldiers to go over Ukraine's side - video
Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?