Fighters of the Siberian Battalion (Sibbat), fighting on the side of Ukraine against the Russian invaders, showed a fragment of the battle during the Russian army's offensive in the Kharkiv region.
Sibbat repulses the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region
As Sibbat fighters note, a fragment of the battalion's combat sortie in the north of the Kharkiv region was seen on video during the start of a new offensive by the Russian Federation.
Sibbat calls on Russia's military to rebel against Putin's regime
According to the Russian volunteer forces, they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.
They also once again noted attention to Russian soldiers to the fact that this is the only sure way to fight for a free and strong Russia of the future, without Putin and his henchmen.
Russian volunteer forces emphasised that many soldiers of the enemy army made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity.
