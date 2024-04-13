The fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conducted an open training for the world's leading media and demonstrated their skills for the battle with the Russian invaders.

How fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conduct their training

In order for the war to end, it is necessary to kill Putin and his henchmen, - said the fighter to Sibbat "Johnny". Share

Fighter "Johnny"

You can also see on the footage how dozens of soldiers demonstrated their skills in shooting a machine gun, throwing grenades and hitting the target accurately.

Ukrainians take care of us as if they were their own. I immediately felt their respect. They took care of me like their own child, another soldier with the call sign "Nord" also said. Share

Fighter "Nord"

The events took place on April 10 in the Kyiv region.

It is pleasant to observe the high interest in our unit from the Western side, and not only journalists. They talked about the goals of our unit, and also shared their impressions of the recent limited military operation near the Russian Federation, - wrote in the press service of the "Siberian Battalion". Share

How do Ukrainians feel about the actions of the LSR, RDK and Sybbat on the territory of the Russian Federation

On March 12, Russian volunteer forces began new raids on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. As a result of the sociological research, it was found that more than 70% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards the actions of the Legion "Freedom of Russia", the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion.

More than 69% of those surveyed consider the events unfolding in Belgorod and Kursk regions due to the raids of the LSR, RDK and Sybbat to be very important for Ukraine.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that Ukrainians recognize the key role in helping Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the Russian Federation as the GUR (50.7% of respondents).

6.7% of respondents are convinced that the SBU provides assistance, and 6% - that the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Almost 15% believe that all the listed forces are involved in support, and 22.5% could not decide on the answer to the question.

It is also important to understand that the most common emotions among Ukrainians who heard the news about hostilities on the territory of the Russian Federation are:

joy (44.4%) capture (33.2%) no emotions (20.5%) surprise (17.9%) peace (17.7%).

Another 7% of respondents were upset or scared, and 5.3% felt anger and disgust.

