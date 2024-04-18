"We're making history". Siberian Battalion shares spectacular photos from military training
Category
World
Publication date

"We're making history". Siberian Battalion shares spectacular photos from military training

Siberian Battalion
Source:  online.ua

Russian volunteers from the "Siberian Battalion" demonstrated their tactical and fire training to participate in military operations against the Russian invaders.

Sibbat showed military training

Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" actively engage in shooting at the range to prepare for new raids and combat missions.

Russian volunteers are confident in their choice — to overthrow Putin's dictatorship in the Russian Federation and support Ukraine in its struggle against the aggressor country.

Just yesterday we were living in the gray impasse of Putin's dictatorship, today we are making history.

online.ua

How the fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conduct their training

Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conducted open training for the world's leading media and demonstrated their skills for the battle with the Russian invaders.

In order for the war to end, it is necessary to kill Putin and his henchmen, said the fighter to Sibbat with the call sign "Johnny".

You can also see in the footage how dozens of soldiers demonstrated their skills in shooting a machine gun, throwing grenades and hitting the target accurately.

Ukrainians take care of us as if they were their own. I immediately felt their respect. They took care of me like their own child, another soldier with the call sign "Nord" also said.

The events took place on April 10 in the Kyiv region.

It is pleasant to observe the high interest in our unit from the Western side, and not only journalists. They talked about the goals of our unit, and also shared their impressions of the recent limited military operation near the Russian Federation, the "Siberian Battalion" press service stated.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Siberian Battalion announces a massive attack on Russian military facilities in Belgorod
Legion "Freedom of Russia"
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Siberian Battalion declares the capture of the Horkovsky administration in Russia
Siberian Battalion
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Kill Putin". The Siberian battalion conducted an open training
"Kill Putin". The Siberian battalion conducted an open training

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?