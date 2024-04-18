"We're making history". Siberian Battalion shares spectacular photos from military training

Russian volunteers from the "Siberian Battalion" demonstrated their tactical and fire training to participate in military operations against the Russian invaders.
Sibbat showed military training
Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" actively engage in shooting at the range to prepare for new raids and combat missions.
Russian volunteers are confident in their choice — to overthrow Putin's dictatorship in the Russian Federation and support Ukraine in its struggle against the aggressor country.
How the fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conduct their training
Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conducted open training for the world's leading media and demonstrated their skills for the battle with the Russian invaders.
In order for the war to end, it is necessary to kill Putin and his henchmen, said the fighter to Sibbat with the call sign "Johnny".
You can also see in the footage how dozens of soldiers demonstrated their skills in shooting a machine gun, throwing grenades and hitting the target accurately.
The events took place on April 10 in the Kyiv region.
It is pleasant to observe the high interest in our unit from the Western side, and not only journalists. They talked about the goals of our unit, and also shared their impressions of the recent limited military operation near the Russian Federation, the "Siberian Battalion" press service stated.
