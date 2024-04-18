"We're making history". Siberian Battalion shares spectacular photos from military training

Russian volunteers from the "Siberian Battalion" demonstrated their tactical and fire training to participate in military operations against the Russian invaders.

Sibbat showed military training

Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" actively engage in shooting at the range to prepare for new raids and combat missions.

Russian volunteers are confident in their choice — to overthrow Putin's dictatorship in the Russian Federation and support Ukraine in its struggle against the aggressor country.

Just yesterday we were living in the gray impasse of Putin's dictatorship, today we are making history. Share

online.ua

How the fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conduct their training

Fighters of the "Siberian Battalion" conducted open training for the world's leading media and demonstrated their skills for the battle with the Russian invaders.

In order for the war to end, it is necessary to kill Putin and his henchmen, said the fighter to Sibbat with the call sign "Johnny".

You can also see in the footage how dozens of soldiers demonstrated their skills in shooting a machine gun, throwing grenades and hitting the target accurately.

Ukrainians take care of us as if they were their own. I immediately felt their respect. They took care of me like their own child, another soldier with the call sign "Nord" also said. Share

The events took place on April 10 in the Kyiv region.