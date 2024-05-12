On May 12, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) recorded a special address to the Russian occupiers participating in the Russian army's new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Russian soldiers have the opportunity to go over to Ukraine's side

The LFR fighters noted that the "Kharkiv operation" had already taken thousands of lives of Russian soldiers. However, individual Russian soldiers still had a chance to save their lives and dignity.

You can surrender and live. You can come over to our side. You have the right not to comply with a criminal order. We announce the start of the "Path of Honor" safe surrender program for Russians. We guarantee a safe exit from the battlefield, food, medical care and the right to choose, emphasised the representatives of the Russian volunteer forces.

According to the LFR fighters, Russia's soldiers can remain safely in captivity or join the Russian liberation forces—the Legion "Freedom of Russia," the Russian Volunteer Corps, or the Siberian Battalion.

Many servicemen of Putin's army, realising what the command of the Jews is leading to, have already finished their service in the criminal army with honor, having surrendered or gone over to our side. Please contact us below. Save your life, concluded the LFR fighters.

How the RVC commented on the Kharkiv offensive of the Russian army

The Chief of Staff of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has already failed the Kharkiv offensive.

"Fortuna" also assumed that this was just another attempt by the Kremlin to achieve at least some significant success at the front.