On May 12, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) recorded a special address to the Russian occupiers participating in the Russian army's new offensive in the Kharkiv region.
Russian soldiers have the opportunity to go over to Ukraine's side
The LFR fighters noted that the "Kharkiv operation" had already taken thousands of lives of Russian soldiers. However, individual Russian soldiers still had a chance to save their lives and dignity.
According to the LFR fighters, Russia's soldiers can remain safely in captivity or join the Russian liberation forces—the Legion "Freedom of Russia," the Russian Volunteer Corps, or the Siberian Battalion.
How the RVC commented on the Kharkiv offensive of the Russian army
The Chief of Staff of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has already failed the Kharkiv offensive.
"Fortuna" also assumed that this was just another attempt by the Kremlin to achieve at least some significant success at the front.