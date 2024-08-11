The Ministry of Defense of the Russia was embarrassed by fake videos of attacks on the AFU

The Insider's investigators drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is trying to deceive the Russians, claiming that it is carrying out "successful strikes" on the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

The "new" videos of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation turned out to be fakes

After a detailed analysis, the investigators came to the conclusion that the recordings of the "successful strikes" of the Russian army against the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk direction were recorded a long time ago and in other places.

It should be noted that recently, with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, propagandists published a video of how "Russian Mi-28NM helicopters struck S-13 air missiles against the personnel and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of the Kursk region."

However, what is important to understand is that the video was actually shot in Kreminnaya and Chasovoy Yar, not in Russian Kurshchyna.

Photo: screenshot

This is not the first time that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation lies about the course of the war

On August 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video that allegedly recorded new strikes by the Russian military against the Armed Forces in the Sumy region.

In the official statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, it was stated that the crew of the Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Air and Space Forces struck a concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a temporary deployment point located in one of the districts of the Sumy region, bordering the Kursk region. Share

As the investigators managed to find out, this was also a lie, because this video was filmed quite a long time ago — it was published by the Russian state agency "TASS" as early as July 14, 2024.

Photo: screenshot

It is also impossible not to mention that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation lied on the evening of August 6 that the Russian forces, they say, were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.