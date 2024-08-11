The Ministry of Defense of the Russia was embarrassed by fake videos of attacks on the AFU

The Insider's investigators drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is trying to deceive the Russians, claiming that it is carrying out "successful strikes" on the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation uses fake videos to create the illusion of the success of strikes against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
- The investigators confirmed that the recordings of the strikes of the Russian army against the Ukrainian military were taken long ago and in other places.
- Repeated cases of the spread of fake messages by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are an attempt to manipulate public opinion.
The "new" videos of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation turned out to be fakes
After a detailed analysis, the investigators came to the conclusion that the recordings of the "successful strikes" of the Russian army against the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk direction were recorded a long time ago and in other places.
It should be noted that recently, with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, propagandists published a video of how "Russian Mi-28NM helicopters struck S-13 air missiles against the personnel and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of the Kursk region."
However, what is important to understand is that the video was actually shot in Kreminnaya and Chasovoy Yar, not in Russian Kurshchyna.
This is not the first time that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation lies about the course of the war
On August 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video that allegedly recorded new strikes by the Russian military against the Armed Forces in the Sumy region.
As the investigators managed to find out, this was also a lie, because this video was filmed quite a long time ago — it was published by the Russian state agency "TASS" as early as July 14, 2024.
It is also impossible not to mention that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation lied on the evening of August 6 that the Russian forces, they say, were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
However, when everyone realized that it was an outright lie, the agency simply deleted its fake message.
