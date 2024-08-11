The clock is ticking. Commander Hiss urged Germany to prepare for a major war

More and more representatives of the German military command are inclined to the opinion that a major war in Europe cannot be avoided. A similar warning was issued by the commander of the regional command "Hamburg", captain of the German Navy, Michael Hiss.

Hiss believes that Germany has only a few years left to prepare for war

The military man draws attention to the fact that for decades after the end of the Cold War and the division of Germany, German citizens fully enjoyed the "peace dividend".

It lasted so long that the population of the country is not aware of the catastrophic threat that loomed over it.

But my internal clock as a soldier is ticking and tells me that in five years we should be socially stable enough to face an external military threat, — warned Michael Hiss.

Journalists also asked the commander whether Germany's largest seaport, Hamburg, should also be ready for war.

According to the military, absolutely the entire country should prepare for war.

Germany, as a member of NATO, will not be able to avoid participation in a major war

This is the main common task for politics, the Bundeswehr, business and society in a broad sense. This also applies to critical infrastructure — and, in particular, Hamburg, which serves as a harbor to ensure the functioning of the Alliance and NATO support, Michael Hiss explained.

He also recalled that, due to its geographical location in Europe, Germany is a deployment location.

What is important to understand is that Germany is the country through which NATO forces will move to the eastern flank.