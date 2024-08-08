According to Markus Faber, the head of the defense committee of the German parliament, after the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine, they become Ukrainian and the country gets the right to use them at its own discretion.

Germany is not against Ukraine's use of Leopard tanks on the territory of the Russian Federation

Faber emphasized that Ukraine can use the weapons received from Germany for combat operations on the territory of Russia, in particular, Leopard-2 tanks.

With the transfer to Ukraine, it is a Ukrainian weapon. This applies to any material, including the Leopard 2... With Russia's attack on Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone. The use of weapons is regulated by the provisions of international law, - emphasized the head of the defense committee of the Bundestag.

Leopard 2 tank in the Armed Forces

The decision to transfer the Leopard tanks was very difficult for Berlin from the beginning. In the end, it even reached such arguments as "German weapons should not shoot at Russians."

However, over time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that he allowed Ukraine to use the weapons transferred by Germany for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region.

What the European Commission says

According to Peter Stano, the spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to strike on the territory of Russia for the purpose of self-defense on the basis of international law.

Our very principled and general position is as follows: Ukraine is subject to illegal aggression. Therefore, Ukraine is waging a legitimate defensive war. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and this right to self-defense also includes the task of striking the enemy on its territory, Stano emphasized.

At the same time, he refused to predict how events may develop after the breakthrough of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

Stano also said that the European Union constantly maintains contact with Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, the EU is not involved in operations at the front.

The spokesman added that the EU fully supports Ukraine's efforts to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty.