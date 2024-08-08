According to Markus Faber, the head of the defense committee of the German parliament, after the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine, they become Ukrainian and the country gets the right to use them at its own discretion.
Points of attention
- Germany permits Ukraine to utilize Leopard-2 tanks on the Russian Federation's territory post transfer, under the provisions of international law.
- The European Commission backs Ukraine's legitimate defensive war and grants the right to self-defense with strikes on enemy territory.
- International law supports Ukraine's right to self-defense and to strike at the enemy on its territory to counter aggression.
- Germany is not opposed to Ukraine's use of Leopard tanks in the conflict zone with Russia.
- While the EU supports Ukraine's efforts to restore territorial integrity, it is not directly involved in frontline operations.
Germany is not against Ukraine's use of Leopard tanks on the territory of the Russian Federation
Faber emphasized that Ukraine can use the weapons received from Germany for combat operations on the territory of Russia, in particular, Leopard-2 tanks.
The decision to transfer the Leopard tanks was very difficult for Berlin from the beginning. In the end, it even reached such arguments as "German weapons should not shoot at Russians."
However, over time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that he allowed Ukraine to use the weapons transferred by Germany for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region.
What the European Commission says
According to Peter Stano, the spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to strike on the territory of Russia for the purpose of self-defense on the basis of international law.
At the same time, he refused to predict how events may develop after the breakthrough of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
Stano also said that the European Union constantly maintains contact with Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, the EU is not involved in operations at the front.
The spokesman added that the EU fully supports Ukraine's efforts to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-