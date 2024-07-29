Leopard tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition. Germany has updated data on the aid package to Ukraine

The package of military aid handed over by Germany to Ukraine includes Leopard tanks, ammunition, drones, a field hospital, etc.
Points of attention
Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks
Such data are contained in the list updated on July 29 on the website of the German government.
In particular, within the framework of a joint project with Denmark, Germany transferred 8 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts (previously 50 units were transferred).
The package also includes:
10 surface drones (in addition to the 30 previously delivered),
2 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts (previously transferred 19),
10 ground radars (the Armed Forces have already received 66 of them),
almost 25 thousand helmets,
field hospital (previously provided 1).
The US will provide Ukraine with a new package of security assistance
On July 29, the USA announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine in the amount of up to 200 million under the program of special presidential powers.
This was reported by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Voice of America reports.
Security assistance will include:
air defense means,
HIMARS artillery ammunition,
mortar shells,
Javelin anti-tank missiles.
The US Department of Defense is also providing long-term support through the Ukraine Security Promotion Initiative fund to strengthen air defenses, long-range strike capabilities, and anti-tank capabilities.
