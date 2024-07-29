Leopard tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition. Germany has updated data on the aid package to Ukraine

The package of military aid handed over by Germany to Ukraine includes Leopard tanks, ammunition, drones, a field hospital, etc.

Germany will provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks

Such data are contained in the list updated on July 29 on the website of the German government.

In particular, within the framework of a joint project with Denmark, Germany transferred 8 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts (previously 50 units were transferred).

From the stocks of the Bundeswehr and industry, 21,000 ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns were provided (a total of 176,000 were delivered).

The package also includes:

10 surface drones (in addition to the 30 previously delivered),

2 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts (previously transferred 19),

10 ground radars (the Armed Forces have already received 66 of them),

almost 25 thousand helmets,

field hospital (previously provided 1).

The US will provide Ukraine with a new package of security assistance

On July 29, the USA announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine in the amount of up to 200 million under the program of special presidential powers.

This was reported by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Voice of America reports.

Security assistance will include:

air defense means,

HIMARS artillery ammunition,

mortar shells,

Javelin anti-tank missiles.