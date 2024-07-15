Germany secretly transferred large weapons package to Ukraine

What is known about the secret aid package from Germany

So that Ukraine could continue to defend itself against an attack that violates international law, Berlin, in late June and early July, almost secretly and almost imperceptibly sent to Kyiv a huge military package for its army. Among other things, it is about 39 tanks.

In addition, last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received ten Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks and twenty Marder APVs from Germany. This means that the number of "Marders" delivered to Germany has increased to 120, and the number of modified "Leopards" — to 50.

In addition to ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Marder, Ukraine also received two additional Biber bridge-laying tanks, two additional Dachs engineering tanks, two evacuation tanks and four additional Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks. In total, Germany is working on the delivery of up to 105 refurbished Leopard 1A5s. For its part, Ukraine hopes to create an assault brigade for offensive operations with Leopards and Marders.

Germany also delivered an additional IRIS-T SLM air defence system and another IRIS-T SLS air defence system to protect critical infrastructure and cities from sneaky Russian air attacks.

Sensational names appeared in the list of delivered weapons: three HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems. The Bundeswehr does not have HIMARS in service but previously transferred four technically very similar rocket launcher systems to Ukraine.

In early May, after talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) announced that Germany would pay for delivering three HIMARS systems from the US to Ukraine. The agreement has already been implemented.

Military aid from Germany

Earlier, the mass media reported that this year two-thirds of German arms exports were destined for Ukraine, which reached a record level.

In June, the transfer of HIMARS missile systems, air defence systems, tanks and other weapons to Ukraine was reported.