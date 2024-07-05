Germany hands over third Patriot system to Ukraine

In recent months, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system crew has successfully completed appropriate training in Germany.

The Patriot system to strengthen Ukraine's defence against Russian attacks

The third Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex from Germany arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by the German ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, on the X social network on Friday, July 5.

The third Patriot air defense system from Germany has already arrived in Ukraine. It will strengthen the protection of the country's population and infrastructure against aircraft, drones and missiles, the diplomat wrote. Share

The diplomat also added that the system's Ukrainian crew had successfully undergone appropriate training in Germany in recent months.

В Україну вже прибув третій ЗРК Patriot з Німеччини. Він посилить захист населення та інфраструктури країни від літаків, безпілотників та ракет.

Український екіпаж системи за останні місяці успішно пройшов відповідну підготовку в Німеччині. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/sUhDdOJij8 — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) July 5, 2024

The USA will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, during the briefing.

The Biden-Harris administration has announced the allocation of a significant new package of security assistance to Ukraine — while the United States continues to support Ukraine's defence against Russian invasion.

According to her, this is the seventh package of security assistance that Biden has authorized to help Ukraine since he signed an amendment to the national security law in April.

The new package includes:

missiles for Ukrainian air defence systems;

ammunition for highly mobile artillery;

missile systems;

artillery shells and other critical means.

The new package also includes new funding for the US Department of Defense to purchase interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, helping Ukraine protect its troops and cities from Russian air attacks.