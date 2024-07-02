US may announce the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence ahead of NATO summit

The US is expected to announce news about providing additional air defence systems to Ukraine before the NATO summit on July 9-11.

Blinken announced news about air defence for Ukraine

The US Secretary of State chief Anthony Blinken said that success for Ukraine is an opportunity to "stand on its own two feet" in military, economic and democratic matters.

At the same time, a strong air defence system is one component of Ukrainian success in the short term.

The US State Secretary noted that Ukraine's economy has extraordinary potential, subject to investment. And in order to open it, it is necessary to provide air defence, it will protect the territories in which investments have been made.

We are working on it. I think there will be more news about this in the coming weeks, on the eve of the NATO summit next week , said US State Department chief. Share

He added that an independent Ukraine in the democratic, economic and military spheres would be the "strongest answer" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The United States will host the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Washington from July 9 to 11 this year. Official events will begin on July 10.

What is known about air defence for Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have recently called on Western allies to hand over additional air defence systems that can shoot down ballistic missiles. We are talking about Patriot and SAMP/T.

Recently, the MoD noted that the country may soon make a decision on the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine through the mediation of the United States.

According to Western media, Israel can provide eight Patriot batteries to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.