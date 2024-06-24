Air defence shot down Iskander missile during latest Russia's attack on Odesa

On June 24, the Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K".
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, one of which did not reach the target due to countermeasures by Ukraine's air defences.
- During the attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit, as a result of which some victims are receiving medical assistance.
- In the Mykolaiv region, the reconnaissance drone "ZALA" was destroyed, and in Odesa there was an explosion, there were reports of the threat of using ballistic weapons.
- The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration coordinates the liquidation of the attack's consequences, and the patrol police crews ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.
Air Force announced the number of targets shot down during the latest Russian strike
Due to the active countermeasures of the air defence on Ukraine's south, one of the missiles did not reach its target.
In addition, at dawn, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kherson region, using air defence systems.
Also, during the past day, June 23, 2024, the reconnaissance drone "ZALA" was destroyed in the Mykolaiv region.
The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Odessa
The head of the RMA added that the fire is currently being extinguished.
In the meantime, patrol police crews regulate road traffic and ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.
As of 09:54, three victims are known:
19-year-old boy;
two men aged 50 and 58.
"The wounded are being treated. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues," Kiper added.
In addition, today, June 24, at around 8 o'clock in the morning, an explosion rang out in Odesa. Before that, the Air Force announced the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south, but later announced two missiles that were moving in the direction of Odesa and Odesa district.
