Air defence shot down Iskander missile during latest Russia's attack on Odesa

On June 24, the Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K".

Air Force announced the number of targets shot down during the latest Russian strike

Due to the active countermeasures of the air defence on Ukraine's south, one of the missiles did not reach its target.

In addition, at dawn, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kherson region, using air defence systems.

Also, during the past day, June 23, 2024, the reconnaissance drone "ZALA" was destroyed in the Mykolaiv region.

The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Odessa

As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit. Currently, it is already known about the victims who are receiving medical assistance, their number is being specified, says statement of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper. Share

The head of the RMA added that the fire is currently being extinguished.

In the meantime, patrol police crews regulate road traffic and ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.

As of 09:54, three victims are known:

19-year-old boy;

two men aged 50 and 58.

"The wounded are being treated. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues," Kiper added.