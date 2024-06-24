Air defence shot down Iskander missile during latest Russia's attack on Odesa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defence shot down Iskander missile during latest Russia's attack on Odesa

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence shot down Iskander missile during latest Russia's attack on Odesa
Читати українською

On June 24, the Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K".

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, one of which did not reach the target due to countermeasures by Ukraine's air defences.
  • During the attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit, as a result of which some victims are receiving medical assistance.
  • In the Mykolaiv region, the reconnaissance drone "ZALA" was destroyed, and in Odesa there was an explosion, there were reports of the threat of using ballistic weapons.
  • The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration coordinates the liquidation of the attack's consequences, and the patrol police crews ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.

Air Force announced the number of targets shot down during the latest Russian strike

As noted, on June 24, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K".

Due to the active countermeasures of the air defence on Ukraine's south, one of the missiles did not reach its target.

In addition, at dawn, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kherson region, using air defence systems.

Also, during the past day, June 23, 2024, the reconnaissance drone "ZALA" was destroyed in the Mykolaiv region.

The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Odessa

As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit. Currently, it is already known about the victims who are receiving medical assistance, their number is being specified, says statement of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper.

The head of the RMA added that the fire is currently being extinguished.

In the meantime, patrol police crews regulate road traffic and ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.

As of 09:54, three victims are known:

  • 19-year-old boy;

  • two men aged 50 and 58.

"The wounded are being treated. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues," Kiper added.

In addition, today, June 24, at around 8 o'clock in the morning, an explosion rang out in Odesa. Before that, the Air Force announced the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south, but later announced two missiles that were moving in the direction of Odesa and Odesa district.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Pantsir-S air defense system in the Belgorod region — video
Pantsir-S air defense system destroyed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
At least two injured after Russian today's missile strike on Odesa
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russian troops shelled Odesa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?