The Ukrainian military hit the "Pantsir-S" launcher of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Belgorod region.

What is known about the defeat by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile Pantsir-S in the Belgorod region

According to the information of Russian publications, the governor of Belgorod region said that the grass allegedly caught fire in the area of the village of Dubove.

However, later photos of the damaged Pantsir-S air defense system were made public.

According to Russian media, the launcher was hit with cluster munitions.

Black smoke was seen above the impact site.

Due to the explosion of cluster munitions, the grass around the installation burned through.

According to "Novaya Gazeta", the smoke occurred near the "City Mall" shopping center, which is located on the outskirts of Belgorod, but is legally part of Dubovoy.

The publication notes that later some Telegram channels deleted photos and videos of smoke in the Belgorod region.

Where else did the Russian occupiers hear explosions during June 22

On the morning of June 22, explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Local residents also talked about the explosions, and local Telegram channels wrote that "there is an arrival in the Petrovsky district" of Donetsk.

In the afternoon, explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers announced the alleged work of air defense.

The occupiers report on ballistics in the direction of the city and the work of air defense.

In local chat rooms, it is reported that explosions are heard in the Primorsky district of the city. The invaders write about shooting down rockets near the city, as well as in the area of Nikolske village, - representatives of the Mariupol City Council note.

According to preliminary information, as a result of shelling, in the occupied Mariupol, the base of the occupiers was hit. Up to 5 pieces of equipment were damaged. The invaders' air defense system was also damaged.

In addition, there is information that the strike hit the training ground near the village of Stary Krym and the base of the invaders near the Military Commissariat in the village of Nikolske.