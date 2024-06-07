Russian military base, oil depot were damaged after explosions rocked occupied Luhansk — photo

On June 7, Russian-occupied Luhansk came under missile attack. The hits were in the area of the barracks of the military school of navigators, where the occupiers of the Russian Federation live and study.

Details of explosions appeared in Luhansk on June 7

The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported that the hits were in the area of the town of Gostra Mohyla, near the barracks of the former Luhansk Higher Military School of Navigators, where the Russian occupiers live and study.

There is also a resort, an aircraft repair plant, and the route to the border with Russia runs there. The Russian army transports goods, weapons, and soldiers along this route day and night.

Based on local photographs, OSINT teams geolocated a repair base near the Luhansk College of Information Technology.

The military equipment on Google Maps can be seen on its territory. Locals showed a photo of a destroyed building with a red roof: it stands next to this base.

Photo — google.com.ua/maps

In addition, according to Lysohor, there are also reports of strikes on an oil depot — for the fourth time in the last two months.

Instead, the occupation authorities claim that as of 2:00 p.m., more than 35 people were allegedly injured in the shelling, and three more people were killed.

Lysogor notes that the weapons provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Western Allies are extremely accurate, and if the Air Defense Forces did not work on residential areas, there would be no reports of civilian casualties.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not officially announced the attack on Luhansk.

What is known about explosions in Luhansk

On the 7th, the Russian Armed Forces arrived at the military base, and a powerful explosion was heard throughout the city.

In the published videos, the thick smoke can be seen at the site of the explosion.

Locals report that mobile communications have disappeared in some areas of the city.

Also, a video of the missile explosion is published on the network.

The press secretary of the head of the so-called "LPR" stated that at least six ATACMS missiles were launched at Luhansk, and most of them were allegedly shot down by air defence systems.