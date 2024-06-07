Russian military base was attacked in occupied Luhansk — video

A powerful explosion rocked Luhansk on June 7. The Russians claimed the hit at the Russian Armed Forces military base.

What is known about the explosion in Luhansk?

As noted, the Russian Armed Forces military base got under attack. A powerful explosion was heard throughout the city.

In the published videos, the thick smoke can be seen at the site of the explosion.

Locals report that mobile communications have disappeared in some areas of the city.

Also, a video of the missile explosion is published on the network.

Employees and passengers of the bus station in Luhansk were evacuated to bomb shelters due to shelling. They say in advance that there were no casualties.

The press secretary of the head of the so-called "LPR" stated that at least six ATACMS missiles were launched at Luhansk, and most of them were allegedly shot down by air defence systems.

What is known about previous explosions in Donetsk and Luhansk

It should be noted that there are frequent explosions in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. In particular, on May 11, there was a hit at a restaurant where enemy soldiers were located.

It was written on the network that the Ukrainian defenders allegedly launched a missile strike with the help of HIMARS.

Also on May 7, explosions rocked occupied Luhansk. The Russian occupiers said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly hit the oil depot with ATACMS missiles.

After that, videos of a large-scale fire in the occupied city began to be published online.

In addition, on May 10, explosions rocked the temporarily occupied Rovenky in Luhansk region, and there were reports of a fire at an oil depot.

Rovenky is located in the deep rear of the occupied Luhansk region — 110 km from the front line. The city has been occupied since 2014.