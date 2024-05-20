Powerful explosions rocked occupied Luhansk — video

Russians complain about the powerful explosion in occupied Luhansk on May 20.

What is known about the explosions in occupied Luhansk

According to Russian media, according to preliminary information, the attack was carried out on the territory of the Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs.

Currently, there is no information about the victims and the consequences of the impact.

What is known about blasts in Sorokyne, Luhansk region, on May 13

Local pro-Russian media reported four powerful explosions that rang out at 11:21.

According to Russian propagandists, the hits were recorded on the territory of the local enterprise "Yunost", located in the area of the highway in the direction of occupied Luhansk.

Since 2014, the Russian occupation army has used this enterprise as a military base and logistics headquarters.

Later, it became known that the May 13 strike on Sorokyne in the occupied Luhansk region fell on an ammunition depot. In addition, four servicemen were injured.

According to Russian media, on the eve of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Sorokyne, an ammunition depot on the territory of military unit 92760 was damaged.