AFU's strike on occupied Sorokyne in Luhansk region destroys ammunition depot, wounding Russian occupier soldiers

On May 13, a series of powerful explosions rang out in Sorokyne, occupied by the Russian army in the Luhansk region. The consequences of the blow became known.

What is known about the consequences of "explosions in Luhansk region

As noted, the strike on May 13 in Sorokyne in the occupied Luhansk region hit an ammunition depot. In addition, four servicemen were injured.

According to Russian media, on the eve of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Sorokyne, an ammunition depot on the territory of military unit 92760 was damaged.

During the shelling, four servicemen were injured: 30-year-old I. Kryvets, 29-year-old R. Kholod and 36-year-old B. Kirillov from the Krasnodar Territory, and 31-year-old Ye. Glukhov from the "LPR", the post says.

What is known about explosions in Sorokyne on May 13

Local pro-Russian media reported four powerful explosions had rocked at 11:21.

According to Russian propagandists, the hits were recorded on the territory of the local enterprise "Yunost", located in the area of the highway in the direction of occupied Luhansk.

Since 2014, the Russian occupation army has used this enterprise as a military base and logistics headquarters.