AFU destroys strategic fuel reserves for Russians in occupied Luhansk region
Ukraine
AFU destroys strategic fuel reserves for Russians in occupied Luhansk region

Artem Lysohor / Luhansk OVA
AFU
The situation with the delivery of fuel in the Luhansk region occupied by Russia has become even more tense. There is no longer a strategic reserve.

What is known about the destruction of fuel reserves of the Russian Federation in the Luhansk region

As noted in the message, after two occupations at the oil depots in Luhansk and Rovenky, the occupiers were left to accumulate and store significant oil processing products in one place.

Now the lack is palpable even more. Of course, Russian deliveries of fuel to the occupied Luhansk region do not stop, but they do not meet current needs. And there is no longer a strategic reserve, added the RMA.

What is known about the explosions in Luhansk on May 7

On May 7, explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk. The Russian occupiers said that the Armed Forces allegedly hit the oil depot with ATACMS missiles.

After that, videos of a large-scale fire in the occupied city began to be published online.

It was also reported about five alleged victims, all of them oil depot workers. A gas pipeline also caught fire. It should be noted that the fire at the oil depot in Luhansk lasted for about a day.

In addition, on May 10, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Rovenky in Luhansk region, and there were reports of a fire at an oil depot.

Rivenki is located in the deep rear of the occupied Luhansk region — 110 km from the front line. The city has been occupied since 2014.

