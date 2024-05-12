Russia claims drone attack on refinery in Volgograd

On the night and morning of May 12, drones again attacked various regions of the aggressor country of Russia.

Explosions in Russia on May 12: the first details

On the morning of May 12, a large-scale fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery due to the fall of a drone.

This information has already been officially confirmed by the governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov.

According to him, the ignition occurred on the territory of the Volgograd oil refinery due to the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The fire has already been extinguished, there are no victims, Kremlin propagandists claim.

However, some Russian Telegram channels publish a video of a fire at a Russian refinery, which has not yet been extinguished.

It is worth noting that this is already the second attack of Ukraine on the specified oil refinery during the day.

Yes, it is known that on the night of Saturday, May 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia.

On the night of May 11, there was a rumble again in Russia. At 03:45, the Volgograd Refinery, owned by PJSC Lukoil-Volgogradneftyepereroba, was visited by a UAV of the Main Intelligence Directorate. The AVT-1 and AVT-6 primary oil processing units were damaged," Ukrainian journalists said, referring to their sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to the latest information, the control cable of the air coolers was damaged, as a result of which seven coolers were disconnected.

The smoke pipe of the P-1 furnace was also damaged.

It was loud in other Russian regions

According to Russian Telegram channels, during the night of May 12, six UAVs were destroyed and intercepted over the Bryansk, Volgograd and Lipetsk regions.

Also, during the night, Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed two Tochka-U air defence systems over the Belgorod region. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was informed of this.

Bryansk Governor Bogomaz announced the destruction of two drones over the Brasov and Navlinsk districts, and there were no casualties or damage.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, complains about the consequences of the shelling of the region by the Armed Forces and publishes a photo of cars destroyed by fire.