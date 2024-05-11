Russia drops bombs on its own territories, UK intelligence says

Russia has problems with the use of aerial bombs, which the occupiers sometimes drop on its territory, endangering Russian civilians.

What is known about the problems with the use of aerial bombs in Russia

Britain recalled that on May 4, a Russian fighter jet shot down FAB-500, a general purpose air-dropped bomb with a high-explosive warhead, over Belgorod. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that there was an explosion, but did not name the reason. According to him, 30 houses were damaged, 10 cars and 5 people were injured.

Also, on February 18, there was information that a FAB-250 crashed near Belgorod, and 150 people were evacuated at that time.

According to mass media estimates, 20 munitions were "dropped" in this way over the Belgorod region in March-April 2024.

These cases point to Russia's continued inability to successfully use munitions on their intended targets. Such mistakes lead to devastating and fatal consequences for the Russian population, the summary says. Share

Similar cases on the territory of Russia

On May 4, an explosion rang out in Belgorod and there was damage, probably due to the fall of an aerial bomb. This happened while the Russians were shelling Kharkiv and the region.

Also, in April 2024, the Russian aviation accidentally dropped an Kh-59 missile on the Belgorod region. It happened 92 km from the border with Ukraine.

Similar cases were recorded last year as well. For example, in April 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.