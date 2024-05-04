US plans to transfer modernised bombs to Ukraine

The US Department of Defence has signed a contract with Scientific Applications and Research Associates to purchase components to improve the JDAM-ER bombs that are being transferred to Ukraine.

What is known about the US modernisation of JDAM-ER bombs for Ukraine

It is noted that we are talking about the acquisition of sensors to detect enemy electronic warfare and the integration of guidance heads with an increased range.

The journalists of the publication note that the contract was signed for $23.5 million.

According to the terms of the contract, Ukraine is to receive at least some of the upgraded bombs.

The number of bombs and the likely timing of the transfer have not been disclosed.

At the same time, there is almost no publicly available information about the extended-range warheads.

The publication emphasises that the company first announced their production in 2018.

Among the advantages of the new system were its compactness and low cost.

Is the contract related to the recognition of the low efficiency of the GLSDB in Ukraine?

Information about the contract spread immediately after the US Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante acknowledged the low effectiveness of the GLSDB bombs transferred to Ukraine by Washington.

One of the main reasons for this is Russian electronic warfare equipment.

It has also been reported that Russian electronic warfare equipment has led to a sharp drop in the effectiveness of Excalibur precision-guided missiles.

Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) are conventional bombs equipped with an aerodynamic precision-guided missile system. JDAM-equipped bombs are guided to the target by an integrated inertial guidance system paired with a GPS receiver.

The range of the improved version of the munition, called JDAM-ER, can reach 75 km. Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had started using JDAM against the Russians.