Ukraine to receive F-16s with French AASM Hammer bombs

The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive from its Western partners will be armed with modern and precision-guided French AASM Hammer bombs.

What is known about the F-16 armament for Ukraine

Significant work is underway to adapt AASM Hammer bombs to the F-16 aircraft that will be delivered to Ukraine, said Thomas Gassilloud, chairman of the French Parliament Defence and Armed Forces Committee.

AASM is an upgrade kit for conventional unguided free-fall bombs. The range of the Hammer is approximately 70 km. The modularity allows for the integration of different guidance units and different aircraft bombs.

Ukraine is already using AASMs at the frontline. They are carried, in particular, by Soviet Su-27 fighters.

What is known about the US intentions to provide Ukraine with advanced attack drones

According to information from from Defence Industry Europe, the United States intends to provide Ukraine with advanced attack UAVs with firearms manufactured by Feloni Aero.

According to the company's representatives, two versions of the strike UAVs are currently being developed for delivery to Ukraine.

Felon 1.0, which is armed with a 5.56 mm cannon;

FelonX, equipped with a Spike anti-tank missile.

The Feloni Aero armed drones offer a revolutionary solution, providing unparalleled accuracy, manoeuvrability and effectiveness in combat scenarios, the article says.

These UAVs are said to be equipped with advanced weapons and surveillance systems.

Thanks to the continued support of the US government in the recent spending bill, we are ready to contribute to Ukraine's defence efforts by delivering advanced armed UAVs that are redefining the paradigm of modern warfare, said Todd Dunphy, CEO of Feloni Aero.

Felon 1.0 is a drone designed to conquer the skies. According to the developers, the drone combines advanced surveillance capabilities with the firepower of a 5.56 calibre weapon system. The developers also claim that their drone will be particularly effective in urban war zones and border areas.

FelonX is the company's new drone. It can fire the world's smallest missile, Spike. According to the developers, the drone is compact and has a high payload. However, its exact characteristics are not given.

The Spike missile is an effective anti-tank weapon produced in Israel. It competes with systems such as the FGM-148 Javelin.