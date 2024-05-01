F-16s to be delivered to Ukraine after Easter, Ukrainian military says

According to Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Ukraine may receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western partners after Easter.

What is known about the arrival of the first F-16s in Ukraine

At the same time, Yevlash noted that the Air Force prefers not to name the exact timeframe for the arrival of the American fighters in Ukraine, as the planned dates have been changed several times before.

Our task is to work with what is provided to us, we are not directly responsible for the delivery, this is a question for the highest military and political leadership. When the first fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, we will definitely talk about it, explained the spokesman.

Is Russia ready for Ukraine to receive F-16s from its Western partners?

According to a military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Chernyk, the Russian occupiers have no way of preparing a response to Ukraine's receipt of F-16 fighters from its partners.

The enemy is not ready and cannot be ready to fight with this machine. The most important thing is the aircraft's targeting system. It will be incredibly good in the fight against carriers of CABs. The bombs themselves cannot be shot down, but the carrier, the Su-34, can be easily destroyed. A pair of F-16s is already 12 missiles, Chernyk explains. Share

According to him, even if Russian Su-34s manage to dodge the first two missiles, the third and fourth will definitely hit the target.

The expert also emphasised the importance of the surprise factor when Ukraine receives Western aircraft.