F-16s to be delivered to Ukraine after Easter, Ukrainian military says

According to Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Ukraine may receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western partners after Easter.
What is known about the arrival of the first F-16s in Ukraine
At the same time, Yevlash noted that the Air Force prefers not to name the exact timeframe for the arrival of the American fighters in Ukraine, as the planned dates have been changed several times before.
Is Russia ready for Ukraine to receive F-16s from its Western partners?
According to a military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Chernyk, the Russian occupiers have no way of preparing a response to Ukraine's receipt of F-16 fighters from its partners.
According to him, even if Russian Su-34s manage to dodge the first two missiles, the third and fourth will definitely hit the target.
The expert also emphasised the importance of the surprise factor when Ukraine receives Western aircraft.
