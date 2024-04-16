Greece denies claims about F-16 transfer to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied media reports about the intention to transfer old F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Greece does not plan to transfer F-16 to Ukraine

Mitsotakis explained that these fighter jets are needed to support the defence capability of Greece, and, therefore, their transfer to Ukraine is not planned.

I would like to clarify that we are not ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. Such information appeared in the mass media, but it does not correspond to reality, stressed the Prime Minister of Greece.

He admitted that his country historically had strong cultural and religious ties with Russia. Still, Athens does not support the criminal policy of the Kremlin and the unleashed war against Ukraine.

Greece is a country that not only respects, but also defends the principles of the international order. And she was always on the right side of history. This is happening even now, when Ukraine is defending itself against a brutal Russian invasion. We have historically strong cultural and religious ties with Russia, but we firmly oppose the Kremlin regime. I personally visited Ukraine, I was in Odessa. I met with President Zelenskyi in Vilnius on Thursday. And I promised to continue to support Ukraine to the best of our ability, without jeopardizing our own ability to defend ourselves, because we also live in a difficult part of the world, Mitsotakis emphasised.

He also emphasised that Greece supports Ukraine. In particular, a batch of 155-mm artillery shells was recently handed over.

The Prime Minister of Greece also promised to strengthen support for Ukraine further.

But I will stress again that we have concerns about our own security. Therefore, we must be very careful that supplies to Ukraine do not reduce our ability to protect ourselves. We must be vigilant for the sake of our neighbor, Mitsotakis said.

Who is ready to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine?

Norway intends to transfer upgraded F-16s to Ukraine.

According to Roman Svitan, a military expert, pilot-instructor and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Channel 24, all basic F-16s are approximately the same — from Block 20 to Block 70/72.

Modifications differ mostly in avionics. That is, with the weapon guidance system, detection and management of the newest weapons currently available in Norway. There is an opportunity to hand over to us new, Block 50/52-level blocks for about a squadron of aircraft, explains Svitan.

It is known that Norway can transfer up to 12 Block 50/52 aircraft to Ukraine.

The pilot can be integrated into the general control system and the general air defense system, which includes information from long-range radar detection aircraft, the so-called flying radars of the AWACS system and ground detection systems, the expert emphasised.

And even if there are not many of these updated planes, they will be able to strike deep into the enemy and "at least on some point objects," adds Svitan.