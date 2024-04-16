Greece denies claims about F-16 transfer to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied media reports about the intention to transfer old F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Greece does not plan to transfer F-16 to Ukraine
Mitsotakis explained that these fighter jets are needed to support the defence capability of Greece, and, therefore, their transfer to Ukraine is not planned.
He admitted that his country historically had strong cultural and religious ties with Russia. Still, Athens does not support the criminal policy of the Kremlin and the unleashed war against Ukraine.
He also emphasised that Greece supports Ukraine. In particular, a batch of 155-mm artillery shells was recently handed over.
The Prime Minister of Greece also promised to strengthen support for Ukraine further.
Who is ready to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine?
Norway intends to transfer upgraded F-16s to Ukraine.
According to Roman Svitan, a military expert, pilot-instructor and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Channel 24, all basic F-16s are approximately the same — from Block 20 to Block 70/72.
It is known that Norway can transfer up to 12 Block 50/52 aircraft to Ukraine.
And even if there are not many of these updated planes, they will be able to strike deep into the enemy and "at least on some point objects," adds Svitan.