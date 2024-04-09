Greece to transfer over 30 F-16s to Ukraine: details

Greece may transfer its 32 old F-16C/-D Block 30 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of the reform of its air fleet.

What fighter jets can Ukraine get from Greece

During his recent visit to the General Directorate of Defence Equipment and Investments, the country's Minister of National Defense, Nikolaos Dendias, announced that the reform plan Agenda 2030 for the Air Force "envisages that in 2030 they will have 200 modern 4.5 and 5 generation aircraft with the gradual withdrawal of aircraft of the 3rd and 4th generations".

As the publication writes, Greece plans to "sell off 108 old fighter jets that have been retired."

It has 108 fighters, including 32 F-16C/-D Block 30, 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk. 2 and 33 F-4E PI2000.

It said estimates of revenues of between 2 and 2.5 billion euros from the sale of 108 fighters are likely to be wishful thinking. The publication writes, especially about the F-4E, that the chances of resale are almost zero.

A completely different case is 32 F-16C/-D Block 30, the transfer of which to Ukraine is considered almost probable. We will remind that during the period of service, the fighters of the type underwent two structural modernizations and today, on average, have served about 60% of their constructive resource, — notes News Break. Share

There are 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk. 2, 14 of which are newly built, and the rest are upgrades to the older Mirage 2000EGM/-BGM, but their ultimate purpose cannot be assessed with the same degree of certainty.

Logically, their transfer to Ukraine or sale to India is possible, of course, always with the agreement of France, the article says. Share

What is known about F-16s transfer to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte announced on May 19 the readiness of the United States to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The US President's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that the United States could give consent to the transfer of combat aircraft, including F-16, to Ukraine, provided that they would not be used for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed during the G7 summit that his country is ready to assist in training Ukrainian military pilots.

After the G7 summit, it became known that the USA unblocked the training of Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets and the supply of air transport by other states.

American President Joe Biden confirmed the US intention to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, but noted that Kyiv promised not to use the aircraft for strikes on Russian territory.

On May 22, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is a priority. Ukraine's partners will start implementing the corresponding plan in the coming months.

On August 20, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen announced that the country plans to send 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, the first six closer to the New Year.

Zelenskyy said that the Netherlands will provide 42 aircraft. After conditions are met, the planes will be dispatched, providing the necessary infrastructure and completing pilot training.

Arizona National Guard spokeswoman Erin Hannigan announced that the first four Ukrainian pilots plan to complete training on F-16 fighter jets by the summer.