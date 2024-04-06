NATO chief Stoltenberg believes F-16 appearance to increase Ukrainian military's combat capabilities

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, American F-16 fighters alone will not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg does not expect significant changes on the front in Ukraine with the arrival of F-16 fighters
He noted that the F-16's appearance in Ukraine's service will be essential because it will increase the Ukrainian military's combat capabilities.
At the same time, Stoltenberg admitted that time is of the essence for Ukraine at the moment, but pilot training and the necessary infrastructure also require some time.
What weapons does Ukraine urgently need?
According to the ex-deputy MOD chief, Hanna Malyar, time is currently playing against Ukraine, as the criminal army of the Russian Federation is actively adapting to the conditions of an unleashed war.
She emphasized that the Russian occupiers also perfectly realized their own mistakes.
She noted that the criminal Russian army adopted the specifics of the work of headquarters from the Ukrainian military.
In addition, according to her, the enemy uses the Ukrainian military's ideas in its own offensive, particularly regarding the movement of units.