NATO chief Stoltenberg believes F-16 appearance to increase Ukrainian military's combat capabilities

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, American F-16 fighters alone will not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

I think the fact that NATO allies are supplying F-16s, as well as training pilots and supplying weapons for fighter jets, is another example of significant military support for Ukraine. But the situation on the battlefield cannot be changed by one system. This is not a "silver bullet" that can change the entire war, explains the NATO Secretary General.

He noted that the F-16's appearance in Ukraine's service will be essential because it will increase the Ukrainian military's combat capabilities.

Therefore, I welcome the fact that the Allies are now working diligently on these supplies, as well as on the training of pilots and technical personnel for the F-16, - emphasised the Alliance chief.

At the same time, Stoltenberg admitted that time is of the essence for Ukraine at the moment, but pilot training and the necessary infrastructure also require some time.

But at the same time, we must remember that the delivery of the F-16 takes time not so much to prepare the planes, but because it is important to have trained pilots. And not only trained pilots, it is a whole system of maintenance, support, as well as technical means that will enable the F-16 to become a tool that really works, explains the NATO Secretary General.

What weapons does Ukraine urgently need?

According to the ex-deputy MOD chief, Hanna Malyar, time is currently playing against Ukraine, as the criminal army of the Russian Federation is actively adapting to the conditions of an unleashed war.

Our key advantage at the start of a full-scale invasion was the expertise of the military. We like to criticize our own, but our headquarters worked much more efficiently than the enemy's. Our operations were planned more skillfully. Our military bureaucracy and decision-making process was much smaller than the enemy's. We even recorded how many days pass in them from losing a position to making a decision on further actions — in 2022, it was several times longer than ours, emphasises Malyar.

She emphasized that the Russian occupiers also perfectly realized their own mistakes.

Because if you approach the comparison of the two armies purely mathematically, then we should no longer exist as a state. And we have liberated a lot of territories and are confidently holding the defense, so the enemies have started to learn from us, emphasised Malyar.

She noted that the criminal Russian army adopted the specifics of the work of headquarters from the Ukrainian military.

In addition, according to her, the enemy uses the Ukrainian military's ideas in its own offensive, particularly regarding the movement of units.