Air Force says Ukrainian pilots honing their skills on F-16s in two countries

Two groups of Ukrainian pilots are already directly honing their skills on modern F-16 fighters.

Ukrainian pilots are already flying the F-16 in two countries

Several of our groups undergo training in various countries of the so-called "Air Coalition". These are different countries, including the USA, Denmark, France and others. Currently, the two leading groups are in Denmark and the USA. There, they are already directly honing their skills on F-16 aircraft, noted Air Force speaker Illya Yevlash.

According to Yevlash, another group continuing its studies moved from Great Britain to France.

They are already flying — they are mastering light-engine aircraft, he clarified.

According to his information, another group is undergoing ground training in England.

There he studies the language, because it is one of the priority directions. Since the use of F-16 aircraft requires proper knowledge of the English language, Yevlash noted.

He added that in addition to pilots, more technical specialists, including engineers for F-16 maintenance, are being trained. After returning to Ukraine, they will train their colleagues here.

What is known about the provision of F-16 fighters

On March 22, the British Ministry of Defense announced that 10 Ukrainian pilots had undergone basic flight and language training in the country. It was noted that now, before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets, they will go to advanced training courses conducted by the French Air Force.

Lithuanian MOD chief Arvydas Anusauskas said that F-16 fighter jets could be seen in Ukraine in June and February. According to the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, such aircraft can change the course of the war between the Ukrainians and the Russians.

On August 20, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following negotiations with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, announced that Ukraine would receive 42 American F-16 fighter jets from a partner country after pilot and engineer training. The Netherlands will transfer all of its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as the country transitions to a new model, the F-35.

On the same day, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen announced they would hand over 19 fighter jets to Ukraine. At the beginning of October last year, Frederiksen said Denmark seeks to increase the supply of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.