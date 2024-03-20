Pentagon says Ukraine should use F-16s to defend its sovereign territory

The US Department of Defence spokesman, Patrick Ryder, called the restrictions on the Ukrainian military in the use of American F-16 fighter jets by Ukraine after receiving them from partners.

What restrictions does the US impose on Ukraine in the use of the F-16

Ryder noted that Ukraine's acquisition of F-16s will provide unique capabilities to the Ukrainian military in the air, but their use will be limited to the borders of sovereign Ukrainian territory.

We're talking here about providing Ukraine with a unique air capability, again, which is intended to focus on Ukraine's defence of its sovereign territory within Ukraine's sovereign borders, the Pentagon spokesman emphasised. Share

He added that the air coalition is trying to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians to operate and support these aircraft. The coalition also handles the delivery of fighter jets.

What is known about Ukraine's receipt of the F-16 and the results of the new "Ramstein"

According to information from the Ukrainian MOD, the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence was discussed during the 20th meeting of Ukraine's partner countries in the "Ramstein" format.

The partners have assured the further provision of more missiles for our air defense systems, the MOD statement says. Share

They emphasised that the words of German MOD chief Boris Pistorius were quoted in this connection.

The sky above Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians. Therefore, our joint task is to ensure Ukraine's superiority in the air

In this context, the participants were informed that the measures for training F-16 fighters are going according to plan — Ukraine is actively working with all the involved countries: the USA, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and other partners.