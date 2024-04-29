Russian army strikes Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, victims are reported
Ukraine
Russian army strikes Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, victims are reported

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kharkiv
Source:  online.ua

The criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with KAB guided air bombs. Currently, we know about the destruction and the victims.

What is known about the attack of the Russian army by guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv

According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA , the city's first explosions rang out at 6:10 p.m.

A series of explosions in Kharkiv. The city is hit by KABs [guided aerial bombs — Ed]. Be careful, — warned the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Later, Syniegubov informed that the Russian invaders had struck the Kyiv region.

One woman was injured, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. The details are being established, said the head of RMA.

Synegubov reported that, in addition to Kharkiv, the Russians struck at least five guided aerial bombs on other populated areas of the Kharkiv district. Previously, there were no casualties.

What is known about the attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region on April 29

Syniegubov noted that since the beginning of the day, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and others. Velyka Pisarivka suffered aircraft bombardment.

  • April 29, 02:00 Izium district, Borivska community, the village of Zagrysove. A private house was damaged as a result of the KAB shelling.

  • 20:30 Izium district, Balaklia communty, village of Bayrak. A 48-year-old man was blown up by a "petal" mine in the yard. Referred to the hospital.

  • 15:20 Kharkiv district, Lyptsi community, a village of Strilecha, a 59-year-old civilian was wounded by enemy fire.

  • At 10:50, a private home was destroyed in the city of Kupiansk during shelling from MLRS. A 35-year-old woman and a 52-year-old civilian man were injured.

  • On April 28, 09:20, in the city of Vovchansk, two private houses were damaged during artillery shelling, and a private enterprise was damaged as a result of the air defence system being dropped.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 6 times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Berestove.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times in the Lymansky direction, in particular within the region, in the areas of Kopanka and Novosergiivka.

During the day in Kharkiv region, groups of explosives technicians demined 5.85 hectares of territory and destroyed 20 explosive objects.

