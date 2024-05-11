Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia — sources

On the night of 11 May, an oil refinery owned by Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka was attacked by drones from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in the Russian city of Volgograd.

Ukrainian intelligence organised a new large-scale explosion at a plant in Volgograd

This was reported by online.ua, citing its own sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Yes, on the night of May 11, Russia rumbled again.

At 3:45 a UAV of the Main Intelligence Directorate visited the Volgograd Refinery, which belongs to PJSC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka.

AVT-1 and AVT-6 primary oil processing facilities were damaged.

It should be noted that Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka is the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of Russia, with a capacity of 14.8 million tonnes. Since 1993, it has been a 100% subsidiary of Lukoil.

What is known about night explosion in Russia

Russian publics and some media outlets reported that seven drones were shot down over the Volgograd and Kursk regions on the night of 11 May. Air defence activity was heard in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd.

DIU drones attacked a refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Also, the territories of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia were allegedly bombarded with drones, rockets and rockets.

Russian air defence allegedly shot down several targets on the approach to Belgorod. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that 8 civilians were injured, and more than 50 private homes were damaged.

Also, Russian air defence systems allegedly shot down 17 Vampire anti-aircraft missiles, 5 guided aerial bombs and a UAV, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported.

According to the governor, gas supply lines were damaged in the Belgorod district.

In addition, Gladkov reported, an agricultural enterprise in the village of Proletarske was attacked. According to him, three buildings and two pieces of equipment were damaged on the territory.