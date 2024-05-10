Another refinery on fire in Russian Kaluga region — video

On the night of 10 May, drones attacked the Pervyi Zavod oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia, which resulted in a large-scale fire.

Russian refinery burns again after drone attack

According to local telegram channels, several powerful explosions took place in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga region.

Civilians say they could clearly hear the distinctive sounds of several drones flying overhead, which caused a fire to break out near the refinery.

Moreover, information is actively spreading that a drone flying in the direction of the capital of Russia was shot down in the suburbs of Moscow.

Later, this was officially confirmed by the mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin.

Russian air defence was allegedly able to destroy three more drones in Bryansk region

It is worth noting that pro-Kremlin Russian mass media later confirmed that a fire broke out on the territory of the Pervyi Zavod oil refinery in Kaluga Oblast due to the fall of a drone.

According to the latest data, there were no casualties, three containers with diesel fuel and a container with fuel oil were on fire.

Around 7:00 a.m., regional governor Vladislav Shapsha began to claim that the fire at the oil refinery had been extinguished and that there were no casualties.

This is not the first time that drones have attacked the Kaluga region of Russia

As already mentioned earlier, on the night of March 15, an oil refinery (refinery) was attacked by drones in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

Several drones hit a refinery in the Kaluga region — after that, a fire broke out at the enterprise, and it is known that the equipment was damaged.

According to the governor of the region, 4 drones were destroyed during the attack.