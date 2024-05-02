Video shows drones attacking Afipsky refinery in Russia

Three explosions occurred at an oil refinery near the village of Afipsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on 2nd of May.

What is known about the attack on the refinery in the Russia's Krasnodar Krai region

It is noted that there were three explosions in total, and local residents heard the characteristic sound of engines, probably drones, echoing in the sky.

It is alleged that the drones were flying toward the oil refinery, but were shot down by air defense on their approach to it and allegedly crashed several kilometers away. Russian propagandists say the drones were Ukrainian.

There is no official data on the damage and casualties. The local governor did not report anything about the incident.

It is worth noting that the Afipsky oil refinery was previously attacked by drones and burned as a result of UAV strikes - it happened in October last year. It should be added that, according to sources, this refinery was attacked by the SBU, and expensive equipment was damaged as a result of the special operation.

Shoigu complains about drone attacks in five regions of Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 12 aircraft-type UAVs were "shot down and intercepted." The Russian ministry traditionally blames Ukraine for the drone attack.

As announced in the report of the Russian Defense Ministry, the drones were eliminated during combat operations to "repel the attack."

5 UAVs — in Bryansk region,

3 — in the Krasnodar region,

2 — in the Rostov region,

1 — in the Belgorod region,

1 — in the Kursk region.

In particular, the governor of the Oryol region stated that "during the neutralization" of drones in the Glazunovsky and Sverdlovsk districts, power facilities were damaged and power supply to a number of households was disrupted.

In the Kursk region, a drone strike in the village of Ponyri damaged power lines and left the village without electricity.