A large-scale fire broke out in temporarily occupied Luhansk on May 7. An oil depot used by the Russian army burned down there.

What are the consequences of the fire at the oil depot in occupied Luhansk

According to the satellite image of the aftermath of the attack on the oil depot in Luhansk, which took place on May 7, the photo from May 8 shows that the fire destroyed three fuel storage tanks.

Artem Lysogor, the head of the Luhansk RMA , said that the fire at the oil depot in the city and its surroundings had already caused a fuel shortage.

According to the head of the RMA, the occupation authorities promise that everything will be fine later, but the situation at gas stations is critical, although the invaders call the situation "temporary difficulties".

They do not yet know how to solve the logistical problem with the delivery of oil refining products in the so-called "LPR". The existing stocks are given to the Russian military, Lysohor states.

What is known about the explosions in Luhansk on May 7

On May 7, explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk. The Russian occupiers said that the Armed Forces allegedly hit the oil depot with ATACMS missiles.

After that, videos of a large-scale fire in the occupied city began to be published online.