Explosions rock occupied Sorokyne in Luhansk region — video
Explosions in Luhansk region
Source:  online.ua

A series of powerful explosions rock Sorokyne, Luhansk Region, occupied by the criminal army.

What is known about blasts in Sorokyne?

Local pro-Russian publics claim four powerful explosions that rang out at 11:21.

In particular, the Russian occupiers complain that it flew to the same place where "cotton" had already sounded recently.

According to Russian propagandists, the hits were recorded on the territory of the local enterprise "Youth", located in the area of the highway in the direction of occupied Luhansk.

Since 2014, the Russian occupation army has used this enterprise as a military base and logistics headquarters.

Thick black smoke rises over the city and sounds similar to the detonation of ammunition are heard.

What is known about other incidents with explosions in the Luhansk region?

It is noted that a series of powerful explosions rang out at oil depots in occupied Rovenki and Luhansk.

Representatives of the Luhansk RMA note that the situation with the supply of fuel to the terrorist units of the so-called "DPR" in the occupied Donbas has become even more critical.

After two occupations of oil depots in Luhansk and Rovenki, the occupiers were left with the opportunity to accumulate and store a significant amount of oil processing products in one place, the Luhansk RMA emphasized.

The Luhansk RMA stressed that the Russian fuel supply to the occupied Luhansk region does not stop, but it does not meet current needs, and there is no longer a strategic reserve.

