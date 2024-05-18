Russians realised that Luhansk region does not belong to them, Ukrainian soldier says

During the two years of full-scale war, the Russian occupiers have clearly realised that the Luhansk region is not their territory, the soldier and partisan Artem Karyakin said to Online.ua in an interview.
Russians began to fear the locals in the occupied Luhansk region
According to Artem Karyakin, the Russians clearly understood that they were on foreign land.
This happened because local residents helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine and special services, and published photos of the equipment on the streets of these cities.
However, Artem Karyakin also warned that any actions of people in the occupied territories could already arouse suspicion among the Russians.
In addition, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that in some settlements, such as Severodonetsk, which is closer to the demarcation line, people were sent to dig trenches for "just a phone in their hands".
Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine
According to the fighter, our army has every chance to de-occupy the regions captured by the enemy and reach the borders of 1991.
However, Artem Karyakin also warned that such a scenario could unfold already in the context of a probably much bigger war than we have now.
According to him, neither the rattling of nuclear weapons nor even their use will save the Russian dictator from defeat on the Ukrainian front.
