Russians realised that Luhansk region does not belong to them, Ukrainian soldier says

During the two years of full-scale war, the Russian occupiers have clearly realised that the Luhansk region is not their territory, the soldier and partisan Artem Karyakin said to Online.ua in an interview.

According to Artem Karyakin, the Russians clearly understood that they were on foreign land.

This happened because local residents helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine and special services, and published photos of the equipment on the streets of these cities.

However, Artem Karyakin also warned that any actions of people in the occupied territories could already arouse suspicion among the Russians.

They have achieved the effect that Russians come to these lands afraid of the locals. That's why you can't even walk down the street with your phone in your hand, it will arouse suspicion. They mainly check Telegram, they check the Signal messenger, if it is installed. If Signal is installed, it's already 50% that you will definitely go to a pre-trial detention centre for 60 days and confess to everything there. Because, in principle, it is recognised there as a messenger for transmitting intelligence. For some reason, he is the only one. Artem "Skhidny" Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

In addition, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that in some settlements, such as Severodonetsk, which is closer to the demarcation line, people were sent to dig trenches for "just a phone in their hands".

That is, for a long time there was a general ban on the use of telephones. Checks there have become tougher and it has become much easier to raise suspicions. Because Russians are simply afraid, they are afraid of every noise,' Artem Karyakin said.

Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine

According to the fighter, our army has every chance to de-occupy the regions captured by the enemy and reach the borders of 1991.

However, Artem Karyakin also warned that such a scenario could unfold already in the context of a probably much bigger war than we have now.

It won't be very soon. Those processes that Putin has already started, they will end in defeat for him in any case. I don't believe in his victory,' said Artem Skhidny Karyakin.

According to him, neither the rattling of nuclear weapons nor even their use will save the Russian dictator from defeat on the Ukrainian front.