Ukrainian soldier: Russia won't be able to defeat Ukraine (video)

Ukrainian serviceman and partisan Artem Karyakin shared the most likely outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine in an interview with Online.ua.

Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine

Ukraine will be able to return all the territories occupied by Russia, but it will take a long time, the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan Artem Karyakin, known by a codename “Skhidny”, believes.

According to the fighter, our army has every chance to de-occupy the regions captured by the enemy and reach the borders of 1991.

However, Artem Karyakin also warned that such a scenario could unfold already in the context of a probably much bigger war than we have now.

It won't be very soon. Those processes that Putin has already started, they will end in defeat for him in any case. I do not believe in his victory. Artem Skhidny Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

According to him, neither rattling nuclear weapons nor even their use will save the Russian dictator from defeat on the Ukrainian front.

Our territory will be returned in any case,’ emphasised the serviceman of the Armed Forces. Share

Artem Karyakin addressed a powerful message to Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied territories

A Ukrainian soldier who was a partisan in occupied Luhansk region before the full-scale war began is urging Ukrainians not to give up and to keep fighting.

To those who continue to resist, I can say that their exploits, which are still unknown to many there, their stories, which are also unknown to many. As for resisting the occupation, passing on intelligence, even putting up leaflets, this will forever go down in history as true partisan resistance. Artem "Skhidny" Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

Skhidny promises to continue to do everything possible so that the Ukrainian people after the victory will know the names of their heroes and honour them.

In his opinion, it is the highest possible manifestation of patriotism and love for one's homeland.