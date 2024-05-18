Almost 10,000 people evacuated from Kharkiv region's border — video

Almost 10,000 people have been evacuated from the border villages of the Kharkiv region. One fifth of this number was evacuated from Vovchansk alone.

Evacuation of civilians continues in the Kharkiv region

As noted, the evacuation of people from the settlements of the Vovchansk community in the Kharkiv region continues.

Employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, together with volunteers and representatives of local communities, continue to carry out evacuation measures.

In general, according to rescuers, more than 9,900 residents have already been evacuated from the border settlements of the Kharkiv region by joint efforts.

About 2,500 people were evacuated from the Vovchansk community alone, the State Emergency Service added.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, which intensified shelling of border villages and the city of Vovchansk.

So far, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to stabilise the situation, but it continues to remain difficult.

At the same time, Russian attacks on civilians continue unabated. Earlier, it was reported that 4,000 people had been evacuated from Kharkiv region since 10 May.