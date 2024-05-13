Ukraine hastily evacuates civilians from north of Kharkiv region due to Russia's offensive

According to BBC journalists, due to the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, fierce fighting intensified in the border areas of Kharkiv region and hundreds of local residents were forced to evacuate.

What is known about the evacuation from the border areas of the Kharkiv region

The journalists emphasise that the Russian occupiers announced the capture of at least five settlements in the Vovchansk region.

However, the publication cannot properly verify the authenticity of this information.

It is noted that it is not yet clear how far war criminals from the Russian army will be able to advance.

However, almost 1,800 people have already been evacuated from the border areas.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, hundreds of people remain in Vovchansk.

One of the residents said that his house and cars were destroyed by an aerial bomb released by the Russian occupiers.

His wife was hospitalised with severe injuries.

At the same time, he said that he did not want to leave because he was afraid of his four goats.

According to Ukrainian officials, the occupation army of the Russian Federation can escalate the situation in the border areas but does not have the resources to capture Kharkiv.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers seek to create a 10-kilometre buffer zone to protect the Belgorod region from attacks by the Ukrainian military.

Moscow is looking to capitalise on the delay in the arrival of American weapons by continuing to advance in the eastern part of Donetsk region, and the resumption of heavy fighting in the country's northeast reaffirms Russia's growing ambitions, the publication said.

In particular, as reported by the Ukrainian military, during the evacuation from Vovchansk, one of the residents began reciting an excerpt from the poem "Testament" by Taras Shevchenko.

What is known about the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv region

According to the analysts of the monitoring group DeepState, the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region managed to advance in the settlement of Hlyboke.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military from the "Sharp Cartouche" unit is systematically striking the positions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the trenches east of Hlyboki.