Ukraine evacuates over 4,000 people from Kharkiv region in past two days
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine evacuates over 4,000 people from Kharkiv region in past two days

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
evacuation
Читати українською

In general, from the beginning of the offensive of the Russian invaders on the Kharkiv region 4,073 people were evacuated.

Civilians continue to be evacuated in Kharkiv region

As noted, 1377 residents were evacuated from the Chuhuyiv district, 2097 from the Kharkiv district, 29 from the Bogoduhiv district, and 570 people were evacuated by volunteers.

People are taken out of settlements where there is a threat to the life and health of civilians.

The authorities reported that those who need accommodation in places of temporary residence are provided with it. However, 70% of people have housing, mostly staying with relatives and friends.

Currently, almost 900 places for evacuees have been deployed in the region.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" also agreed to provide additional trains in case of increased evacuation rates.

Russia's new offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region: first details

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

The Armed Forces soldiers managed to stop the Russian Federation's soldiers and push them back.

Subsequently, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to Kharkiv areas.

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.

According to DeepState analysts, as of May 12, the Russian occupiers advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Volodymyrivka, and occupied Strelecha, Pylne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka. Analysts have confirmed the enemy's advance in Ivanove and its surroundings.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU retreats from some positions in north of Kharkiv region: details
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike Kharkiv region, three killed
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's offensive in north of Kharkiv region has several key goals, ISW analysts say
Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?