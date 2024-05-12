Ukraine evacuates over 4,000 people from Kharkiv region in past two days

In general, from the beginning of the offensive of the Russian invaders on the Kharkiv region 4,073 people were evacuated.

Civilians continue to be evacuated in Kharkiv region

As noted, 1377 residents were evacuated from the Chuhuyiv district, 2097 from the Kharkiv district, 29 from the Bogoduhiv district, and 570 people were evacuated by volunteers.

People are taken out of settlements where there is a threat to the life and health of civilians.

The authorities reported that those who need accommodation in places of temporary residence are provided with it. However, 70% of people have housing, mostly staying with relatives and friends.

Currently, almost 900 places for evacuees have been deployed in the region.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" also agreed to provide additional trains in case of increased evacuation rates.

Russia's new offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region: first details

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

The Armed Forces soldiers managed to stop the Russian Federation's soldiers and push them back.

Subsequently, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to Kharkiv areas.

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.