Russians strike Kharkiv region, three killed

Russian aviation continues to drop aerial bombs on the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. As of the morning of May 12, at least three people are known to have died.

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , 27 settlements in the region were hit by the Russian invaders.

A 73-year-old woman died in the city of Vovchansk as a result of enemy shelling.

In the village of Vilcha, Chuguyiv district, the building of a senior boarding house was damaged as a result of shelling by guided aerial bombs.

On May 12, 01:00, a 38-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk.

A 63-year-old man died as a result of shelling in the village of Hlyboke, Kharkiv district.

In addition, it is reported that a 37-year-old man was injured in the village of Vesele, Lozova district, due to the detonation of ammunition.

On May 11, dozens of private houses were damaged as a result of a series of mass shelling of the city of Vovchansk with various types of weapons. Four men aged 39 to 64 and an 83-year-old woman were injured. A 51-year-old man died. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

On May 12, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, particularly in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, 12 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynikove, Lukyantsi, Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk, Bugruvatkata, etc. Kharkiv region

Oleg Synegubov noted that 1,377 residents have been evacuated from the Chuhuyiv district, 2,097 from the Kharkiv district, 29 from the Bogoduhiv district, and volunteers have evacuated 570 people.

A total of 4,073 people were evacuated.