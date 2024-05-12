AFU retreats from some positions in north of Kharkiv region: details

The situation in the Kharkiv region against the background of the new offensive of the Russian army continues to worsen. So, on the night of May 12, it became known that Ukrainian soldiers were forced to leave some positions in the north of Kharkiv region, and the settlements came under the control of the enemy.

What is happening in the Kharkiv region

The "Sharp Cartridges" unit of the separate "Omega" special purpose unit of the National Guard of Ukraine told about the situation on this part of the front.

According to the fighters, on May 11 at 2:00 p.m., the fighting began according to the DeepState, which has strategic importance.

Despite the fact that the army had insane losses, it is still trying to move forward.

Today, in the course of heavy fighting, our defenders were forced to withdraw from several more of their positions, and one more settlement today completely fell under Russian control. As of 8:00 p.m., fighting is underway for the settlement of Hlyboke, NGU fighters said. Share

The members of the DeepState team drew attention to the fact that in one of the videos of the "Sharp Cartridges" unit, an enemy infantry column is moving south of the village of Morokhovets.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the southern part of the village of Ohirtseve, near Vovchansk, drones recorded enemy equipment, indicating the advance of the enemy.

During the night, the DeepState project also received data that the Russian invaders advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Volodymyrivka, and occupied Strilecha, Pylne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka.

A new offensive of the Russian Federation on the Kharkiv region. What is known

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

To strengthen the defence on this part of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent reserve units.

In the evening, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to the Kharkiv area.