Ukrainian army repelled 28 attacks by Russians over last day in direction of Bakhmut

Aviation of the Defence Forces and units of missile forces struck 1 artillery piece, 3 radar stations and 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 11.05.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 108 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out 83 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Siversk direction .

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynikove, Lukyantsi, Hatishche, Pletenivka of the Kharkiv region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vilcha, Liptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnikove, Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyanske direction, our soldiers repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove and Sergiyivka settlements of the Luhansk region.

In the Lymanske direction, the Defence Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryansk Forestry settlements of the Luhansk region; Terny of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Novy of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Pivnichne and New York settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka area, our defenders repelled more than 20 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kalynove, Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 7 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 11 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhya region. The Russians also carried out an airstrike in the area of Storozheve settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river. So, during the day, with the support of aviation, the Russian troops carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka, Kherson region. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Krynky, Tyahynka, Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 artillery piece, 3 radar stations, and 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.