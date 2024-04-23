AFU hits UAV ground control station and air defence vehicle of Russia's army

The units of AFU missile forces damaged one UAV ground control station, one area of weapons and military equipment concentration, one area of personnel concentration, one air defence system and one other important enemy object.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 04/23/2024.

During the day, 60 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched four missiles and 60 air strikes and carried out 46 rounds of MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy once attacked our positions in the settlement of Berestove, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled ten attacks in the Grekivka settlements of the Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, and Donetsk regions.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Novy, Spirne, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiiv region, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried 17 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 15 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The units of AFU missile forces damaged one UAV ground control station, one area of weapons and military equipment concentration, one area of personnel concentration, one air defence system and one other important enemy object.