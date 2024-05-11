Ukrainian soldiers shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones and Lancet strike aircraft in Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian drones in Kherson region over the last day. Two of them were reconnaissance drones and one was an attack drone.

What is known about the destruction of enemy drones in the Kherson region

As noted, the air defence of southern Ukraine destroyed three enemy drones in the Kherson region — a Supercam reconnaissance drone and two ZALA Lancet strike drones.

It should be noted that part of the Kherson region is occupied by Russian troops. In the autumn of 2022, Ukrainian defenders launched a counter-offensive in the south and liberated the right-bank part of the region, but the left-bank part is still occupied.

Ukrainian soldiers hold a bridgehead on the left bank near the village of Krynky. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians made one attempt to storm the area in the past 24 hours.

Recent shelling of Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine on daily basis with attack drones, and also carries out massive attacks with the use of various types of missiles from time to time. Thus, on the night of 8 May, the occupiers once again attacked Ukraine's energy facilities in six regions.

Following the latest massive attack, Ukrainians were warned of possible power cuts. Fortunately, the energy situation in Ukraine has stabilised and the electricity supply to the population has not been cut off.

However, there are still restrictions in place for businesses and the private sector.