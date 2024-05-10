Ukrainian air defenсe has repelled Russian night drone attack

Last night, the air defence forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the attack drones launched by the Russian occupiers to attack the territory of Ukraine.

What is known about the work of air defence forces at night

The military command clarified that the enemy used a total of ten Shahed-type kamikaze drones for another air strike.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 10 Shahed UAVs. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence forces and means, the General Staff said in a statement.

What is known about missile attacks

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said later, the occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine that night not only with Shaheds, but also with rockets.

So, he explained, the enemy launched 2 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia in the direction of the Kharkiv region. And 10 attack drones from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of combat operations by units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine, all ten attack UAVs were destroyed within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, Oleshchuk said.

What is the purpose of the latest Russian mass attacks on Ukraine

It is noted that the shelling on the night of May 8 was the fifth large-scale attack by Russian missiles and drones on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since March 22, 2024.

In this way, the Russian military is trying to use the weakened capabilities of Ukrainian air defence to destroy the energy system and limit the defence and industrial potential of the country.

ISW suggests that Russia will continue its massive strikes to cause long-term damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as Ukrainian air defence forces will be weakened until they receive American systems and other air defence assets.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have also stepped up attacks on Ukrainian transport infrastructure in an attempt to disable Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOC) and limit the flow of US security assistance planned for the front, the analysts said in a report.

Russia should use a larger number of missiles to break through the air defense system located near the energy facilities and cause significant damage to them, ISW notes.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defence of Russia reported that the aim of the strikes on energy facilities and defense-industrial enterprises was to reduce Ukraine's ability to produce military equipment and transfer Western equipment to the front.