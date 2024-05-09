Russians attack Nikopol, two civilians killed
Russians attack Nikopol, two civilians killed

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Shelling of Nikopol
On the morning of May 9, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. According to Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, the enemy shelled the city with artillery.

Consequences of shelling of Nikopol on May 9

As a result of artillery fire, a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died on the spot from their injuries. 39-year-old and 67-year-old men were injured and hospitalized.

As Serhii Lysak reported, the enemy also targeted houses, shops and other buildings.

A private house was occupied there. Another two are damaged. Five apartment buildings were also affected. A shop, two trade pavilions, farm buildings and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

What is known about Russia's night attack on Ukraine

The Russian Federation used two dozen Shahed-type kamikaze drones for another air attack on Ukraine this night.

Air defense forces eliminated 17 of them. It is clarified that the enemy launched 20 kamikaze drones from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea) on the night of May 9.

After midnight, the Russian army launched a group of attack drones in the direction of the Odesa region.

As a result of combat work, 17 kamikaze drones were destroyed in Odesa region by the Air Force anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleschuk said.

It also became known that the Russians struck Mykolaiv region with drones.

The two-story building of the former House of Culture in the Pervomayska community was partially destroyed due to a drone strike. A fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished.

