Russia attacks Kharkiv: five wounded, including child

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv on the night of May 5. As a result of the attack, five people were injured, including a child.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

As noted, the Russians hit the private sector of Kharkiv with drones. The explosion damaged residential buildings and other outbuildings.

As the rescuers reported, fires broke out at two houses. Outbuildings, a garage and a car were on fire. The fire spread to about 200 square meters.

According to the State Emergency Service, five people were injured as a result of the attack, including a child.

What is known about Russia's night attack on Ukraine

On May 5, Russian troops launched 24 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 23 Shaheds. As noted, enemy drones were shot down that night in three areas, namely:

Kharkiv,

Kherson,

Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It is known that there were explosions in Kharkiv at night. Also, as a result of the attack, there is damage in the Dnipro region and the region.

In particular, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that "East" Air Command fighters destroyed 12 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region - one shot down each in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts and ten more in the Dnipro region.