Two Ukrainian hydropower plants out of operation after Russia's latest missile attack
Two Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants (HPP) damaged by Russian shelling on May 8 are out of operation.

Two HPPs have been out of operation

"Ukrhydroenergo" reported that all hydro generation has suffered devastating damage.

It is noted that the destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts for repair, restoration and significant financial resources.

Today, the support, help and decisive actions of the international community are more important than ever, emphasises Ukrhydroenergo.

Mass shelling of Ukraine on May 8

On May 8, the Russians launched a new massive attack on Ukraine. It is known that the occupiers fired missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers. There was also a launch of the "Shaheds" kamikaze drones.

Energy was under attack from the enemy. The Ministry of Energy reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities were attacked in six regions — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

Ukrenergo specified that generation facilities and equipment at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region were damaged.

Due to a deficit in the energy system after the Russian missile and drone attack, electricity supply was limited for industry and business throughout Ukraine on the evening of May 8.

Air defence forces destroyed 39 of 55 launched missiles and 20 of 21 drones.

